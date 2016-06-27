BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo gets breakthrough therapy approval from FDA

June 27 Bristol Myers Squibb Co
* Bristol Myers Squibb Co - intends to file marketing
application with health authorities based on results from phase
2 study ca209-275, other data
* Bristol Myers Squibb - to file marketing application with
health authorities based on results from study -275 and other
supporting data in coming months
* Bristol Myers Squibb's Opdivo (nivolumab) receives
breakthrough therapy designation from U.S. Food and drug
administration for advanced form of bladder cancer
