BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo gets breakthrough therapy approval from FDA

June 27 Bristol Myers Squibb Co

* Bristol Myers Squibb's Opdivo (nivolumab) receives breakthrough therapy designation from U.S. Food and drug administration for advanced form of bladder cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ BMY.N]