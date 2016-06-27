BRIEF-Photon Control says CEO Christopher Weston steps down

June 27 Photon Control Inc
* Christopher Weston stepped down as president and ceo and
has resigned from board of photon control
* Michael Goldstein, deputy chairman of board, has been
appointed chairman and acting CEO
* David Dueck has stepped down as chairman with immediate
effect
* On June 3, 2016, Weston and Gerald Adams, CFO, made a $4.5
million transfer of company funds to photon control research and
development ltd
* Transfer was made without required approval by board of
directors of company
* The board confirmed non-approval of transfer and have
requested immediate repayment of unauthorized transfer
* Photon control provides corporate update
