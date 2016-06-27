BRIEF-Berkshire Hills to acquire First Choice Bank

June 27 Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc
* Berkshire Hills to acquire First Choice Bank
* All-Stock transaction valued at approximately $111.7
million
* Says Berkshire's total assets will increase to $8.9
billion including $1.1 billion in acquired first choice assets
* Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc says anticipated deal to be
4.3 pct accretive to earnings in 2017 before transaction costs
* Each outstanding share of first choice common stock will
be exchanged for 0.5773 shares of Berkshire Hills common stock
* Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc says definitive agreement has
been approved by unanimous votes of boards of directors of both
companies
* First Choice Bank's chairman of board, Martin Tuchman
along with member, Munish Sood, will serve as advisors to
Berkshire
* Says merger is targeted to be completed in Q4 of 2016
* Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc says First Choice Bank will
merge into Berkshire Bank and its subsidiary, First Choice Loan
Services Inc
