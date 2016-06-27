BRIEF-Research Solutions announces $5.2 mln private placement

BRIEF-Noble energy to acquire Clayton Williams Energy
* Clayton Williams Energy shareholders will receive 2.7874 shares of co's common stock and $34.75 in cash for each share of common stock held
June 27 Research Solutions Inc
* Research Solutions (RSSS) announces $5.2 million private placement
* Research Solutions Inc says private placement consists of 5.2 million units, at current market price of $1.00 per unit
COLOGNE, Germany, Jan 16 Chancellor Angela Merkel told German industry leaders on Monday that she would remain committed to free trade in an indirect rebuttal to comments from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's about border taxes on car imports.
Jan 16 Noble Energy said on Monday it would buy Clayton Williams Energy for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.