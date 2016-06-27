版本:
BRIEF-Research Solutions announces $5.2 mln private placement

June 27 Research Solutions Inc

* Research Solutions (RSSS) announces $5.2 million private placement

* Research Solutions Inc says private placement consists of 5.2 million units, at current market price of $1.00 per unit

