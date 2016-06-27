版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 27日 星期一

BRIEF-KMG names Marcelino Rodriguez CFO

June 27 KMG Chemicals Inc

* KMG names Marcelino Rodriguez chief financial officer

* Rodriguez replaces Mindy Passmor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

