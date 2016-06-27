版本:
BRIEF-Walmart Canada appoints Lee Tappenden president and CEO

June 27 Walmart Canada:

* Lee Tappenden appointed president and CEO, Walmart Canada

* Bob Hakeem, chief administrative officer, walmart Canada will assume role of chief operations officer

