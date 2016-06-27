版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 27日 星期一 22:41 BJT

BRIEF-Alion Science and Technology names Kevin L. Cook as CFO

June 27 Alion Science

* Alion Science and Technology names Kevin L. Cook as Chief Financial Officer

* Cook joins Alion from Booz Allen Hamilton, where he served as Executive VP, Chief Financial Officer and treasurer since 2014 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐