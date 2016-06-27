版本:
BRIEF-TMX Group names John McKenzie CFO

June 27 Tmx Group Ltd :

* Says McKenzie will remain as CDS's president until a successor is appointed

* Most recently McKenzie served as president of Canadian Depository For Securities Limited

* TMX Group names John McKenzie chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

