版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 27日 星期一 23:35 BJT

BRIEF-Atlanta Gold names Allan folk as the chairman of board

June 27 Atlanta Gold Inc :

* Atlanta gold announces changes to its board of directors

* Says W. Warren Holmes to retire from the board

* Allan folk has been appointed chairman of board, succeeding James K. Gray as chairman

* Gray will continue as a member of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐