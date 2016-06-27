BRIEF-Gannett Co to acquire digital marketing solutions company Reachlocal Inc

June 27 Gannett Co Inc
* Gannett to acquire digital marketing solutions company
Reachlocal Inc
* Deal for total enterprise value of approximately $156
million
* Gannett expects this transaction to be approximately
neutral to earnings per share in its first full year
* Deal for $4.60 per share in cash
* Gannett expects transaction to be modestly accretive in
its second full year
* Under terms, subsidiary of Gannett will commence tender
offer for all outstanding shares of reachlocal for $4.60 per
share in cash
* Gannett co inc says transaction has been unanimously
approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Initially, Reachlocal will expand co's digital revenue by
roughly 50% with more than 16,000 customers throughout north
america, latam etc
* Following closing of tender offer, in a second-step merger
requiring no stockholder approval, co will acquire remaining
reachlocal shares
