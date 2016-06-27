BRIEF-Ennis reports Q1 loss per share $0.65

June 27 Ennis Inc
* Reports results for the first quarter ended may 31, 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.26 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales fell 6.6 percent to $90.4 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.65
* Operational results for quarter impacted by unavoidable
relocation of folder express operations from Omaha, Nebraska to
Columbus, Kansas
* Start-up training process for labor force impacted
efficiencies
* Estimate loss of efficiencies associated with move
impacted financial performance by about $1.6 million for quarter
