BRIEF-Ennis reports Q1 loss per share $0.65

June 27 Ennis Inc

* Reports results for the first quarter ended may 31, 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.26 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales fell 6.6 percent to $90.4 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.65

* Operational results for quarter impacted by unavoidable relocation of folder express operations from Omaha, Nebraska to Columbus, Kansas

* Start-up training process for labor force impacted efficiencies

* Estimate loss of efficiencies associated with move impacted financial performance by about $1.6 million for quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)