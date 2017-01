June 27 TMAC Resources:

* TMAC Resources Inc announces $80 million bought deal financing

* Net proceeds will be used to advance development of Co's hope bay gold project, for exploration and development of BTD zone at Doris

* Entered agreement under which underwriters agreed to buy 4 million shares from co and 1.3 million shares from RCF at price of $15.10 per share