BRIEF-Stockton Group, Syngenta enter into a global development and distribution agreement

June 27 Stockton Group:

* The Stockton Group and Syngenta have entered into a global development and distribution agreement for a new biofungicide technology

* Products of Stockton will be sold under Syngenta brand for botrytis and powdery mildew in ornamentals globally Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Stockton Group] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

