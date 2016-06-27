BRIEF-Stockton Group, Syngenta enter into a global development and distribution agreement

Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
Jan 16 Noble Energy said on Monday it would buy Clayton Williams Energy for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.
June 27 Stockton Group:
* The Stockton Group and Syngenta have entered into a global development and distribution agreement for a new biofungicide technology
* Products of Stockton will be sold under Syngenta brand for botrytis and powdery mildew in ornamentals globally
BERLIN/MUNICH, Jan 16 Facebook is stepping up efforts to head off tougher regulation by Germany, a fierce critic of the social media network operator, saying on Monday it would do more to combat fake news as its chief operating officer met with officials in Berlin.
Jan 16 American Apparel LLC started to lay off staff on Monday after Canada's Gildan Activewear Inc withdrew its initial plan to buy some of the bankrupt U.S. fashion retailer's manufacturing operations, company employees said.