版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 28日 星期二 06:23 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-IHS, Markit announce exchange offer and consent solicitation for IHS notes

(Corrects company name in headline to "IHS" from "HIS")

June 27 Markit Ltd:

* IHS and Markit announce exchange offer and consent solicitation for IHS notes

* Has commenced an offer to exchange any and all of outstanding $750.0 million principal amount of 5.000% senior notes due 2022 issued by IHS Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [IHS.N MRKT.O] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐