2016年 6月 28日

BRIEF-Pzena Investment Management names Jessica Doran CFO

June 27 Pzena Investment Management Inc

* Pzena promotes Gary Bachman to newly created chief operating officer role; names Jessica Doran as chief financial officer

* Jessica Doran will assume position of CFO and Treasurer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

