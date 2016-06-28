BRIEF-Lending Club names CEO, plans to cut 179 roles

UPDATE 1-Indonesia's Pertamina looks to U.S. for LPG imports
* Indonesia expected to import 70 pct of LPG in 2017 -Pertamina
June 28 Lending Club Corp
* Lending Club names Scott Sanborn CEO
* Lending Club Corp says Hans Morris, who had assumed temporary role of executive chairman, has assumed role of chairman of board of directors
* Company expects loan originations in Q2 of 2016 to be roughly one third lower than in Q1 of 2016
* Plans to resume revenue and ebitda growth in first half of 2017
* Company has decided to reduce 179 positions in organization
* Lending Club Corp says in addition, company expects to report investor incentives of roughly $9 million
* Expects to report investor incentives of roughly $9 million, $15 - $20 million of additional expenses related to employee retention in Q2 2016
* Expects goodwill write-down of between $20 - $40 million related to slower growth expectations for springstone in Q2 2016
* "initiated a comprehensive review of its controls, compliance and governance"
* Provided several investor incentives (to both retail and institutional investors) most of which are expected to continue into Q3
* Company expects to transition away from these incentives in Q4 and plans to resume revenue and ebitda growth in first half of 2017
* Says board has established new policies prohibiting pledging of lending club shares
* Lending Club says board has established new policies prohibiting co from making investments in ecosystem partners that invest in lending club loans
* "substantial conclusion of internal review, two items identified"
* First item related to adjustments to valuation of assets held by 6 private funds managed by LC advisors that were not consistent with GAAP
* Lending Club, LCA engaged independent valuation firm, with specific expertise in valuation of marketplace assets
* Lending Club, LCA have made several changes to improve governance of funds, including establishing a majority independent governing board
* Second item related to loans made in December 2009 to company's former CEO, and three of his family members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
