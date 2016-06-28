版本:
BRIEF-National Storage Affiliates Trust to offer 8,750,000 common shares

June 28 National Storage Affiliates Trust

* To use proceeds from offering to repay amounts under revolving line of credit, to redraw on revolving line of credit

* National Storage Affiliates Trust announces public offering of 8,750,000 common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

