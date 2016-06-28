版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 28日 星期二 19:05 BJT

BRIEF-Global Power announces director

June 28 Global Power Equipment Group Inc

* Global power announces appointment of Nelson Obus to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

