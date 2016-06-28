版本:
BRIEF-Citius Pharmaceuticals appoints director

June 28 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announces appointment of Dr. Eugene Holuka to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

