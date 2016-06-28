版本:
BRIEF-BSM Technologies announces changes to board of directors

June 28 Bsm Technologies Inc

* Says board has determined to increase size of board to seven directors

* Says Pierre Bélanger and John Gildner have each tendered their resignations as directors of company

* Says Kelly Edmison , Greg Monahan and David Sgro have each been appointed to fill resulting vacancies

* BSM Technologies Inc. announces changes to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

