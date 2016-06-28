版本:
BRIEF-Gartner acquires SCM World

June 28 Gartner Inc

* Gartner acquires SCM World

* Gartner says terms were not disclosed

* Gartner says intends to fund acquisition of SCM World primarily through use of its existing foreign cash balances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

