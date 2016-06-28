版本:
BRIEF-MGC Diagnostics says gets FDA 510(K) clearance for Resmon PRO FULL, Forced Oscillation Technique device

June 28 Mgc Diagnostics Corp

* MGC Diagnostics Corporation receives FDA 510(K) clearance for Resmon(TM) pro full, forced oscillation technique (FOT) device Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

