BRIEF-Miramar Labs reports Q1 loss per share $8.32

June 28 Miramar Labs Inc

* Miramar Labs Inc reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $8.32

* Q1 revenue rose 45 percent to $4.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

