2016年 6月 28日

BRIEF-Ally Financial says Cerberus Capital Management's Feinberg stepped down from board

June 28 Ally Financial Inc

* Announced that Cerberus Capital Management's Stephen A. Feinberg has stepped down from board, effective June 22, 2016

* Ally Financial announces appointment of William H. Cary to board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

