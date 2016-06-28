版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 28日 星期二 20:51 BJT

BRIEF-Goldcorp's McPherson joins MX Gold as president and COO

June 28 MX Gold Corp

* Goldcorp's McPherson joins MX Gold as president and COO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐