版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 28日 星期二 20:51 BJT

BRIEF-Wowo Q1 revenue $44.3 million

June 28 Wowo Ltd

* Says net loss per weighted average ads attributable to company's ordinary shareholders was $0.05 in q1 of 2016

* Jm wowo limited reports first quarter 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q1 revenue $44.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐