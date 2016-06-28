BRIEF-Ultragenyx receives breakthrough therapy designation for KRN23

June 28 Ultragenyx

* Plans to initiate a phase 3 study of KRN23 in pediatric patients with XLH in mid-2016

* Phase 3 program of KRN23 in adult patients with XLH is ongoing

* Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation For KRN23 In Pediatric Patients With X Linked hypophosphatemia