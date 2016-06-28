BRIEF-Tio reports qtrly earnings per share c$0.02

BRIEF-Casino eyes 2017 sales and earnings growth - CFO
Jan 17 Casino CFO Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tells a conference call with journalists:
June 28 Tio Networks Corp
* Tio reports record quarterly revenue and year to date net profit
* Quarterly earnings per share c$0.02
* Tio Networks Corp says quarterly revenue increased YOY by 32.4 pct to $17.9 mln
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.02, revenue view c$16.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 17 Casino CFO Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tells a conference call with journalists:
* Agreed terms of a recommended offer for BAT to acquire remaining 57.8 pct of Reynolds it does not already own Source text for Eikon: For full story, click on: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Hungary's Richter and Allergan announce positive phase III clinical test results for new medicine to treat uterine fibroids.