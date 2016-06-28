版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 28日 星期二 21:22 BJT

BRIEF-Eros International posts qtrly loss per share $0.4

June 28 Eros International Plc

* Eros International Plc reports free cash flow positive fiscal year 2016 results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.4

* Q4 revenue $65.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $54.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐