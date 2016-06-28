版本:
BRIEF-Algold announces $3 million bought deal offering

June 28 Algold Resources Ltd

* Algold announces $3 million bought deal offering

* Says offering priced at C$0.30per share

* Says underwriters shall purchase 10 million units in capital of corporation on a bought deal basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

