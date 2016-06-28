版本:
BRIEF-China Jo-Jo Drugstores posts Q4 earnings per share $0.05

June 28 China Jo Jo Drugstores Inc

* China Jo Jo Drugstores announces the fourth quarter and year end

* Q4 revenue $20.47 million versus $20.98 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.05

* Says same store sales are expected to continue to grow due to increasing demand for healthcare products in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

