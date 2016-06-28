BRIEF-Kinder Morgan sells 50 pct stake in in Utopia pipeline project to Riverstone Investment Group

BRIEF-Casino eyes 2017 sales and earnings growth - CFO
Jan 17 Casino CFO Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tells a conference call with journalists:
June 28 Kinder Morgan Inc
* Kinder Morgan sells 50 pct equity interest in Utopia pipeline project to Riverstone Investment Group
* Says total project cost is estimated to be approximately $500 million
* Riverstone Investment Group LLC will become a 50 percent partner in Utopia Pipeline Project
* Riverstone to fund its share of future capital expenditures necessary to complete construction. Commissioning of pipeline project
* Riverstone agreed to an upfront cash payment provided at closing
* Riverstone's upfront cash payment consists of reimbursement to KMI for 50 percent share of prior capital expenditures related to project
* Riverstone's upfront cash payment also consists of a payment in excess of capital expenditures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 17 Casino CFO Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tells a conference call with journalists:
* Agreed terms of a recommended offer for BAT to acquire remaining 57.8 pct of Reynolds it does not already own Source text for Eikon: For full story, click on: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Hungary's Richter and Allergan announce positive phase III clinical test results for new medicine to treat uterine fibroids.