BRIEF-Prasco acquires Teva's generic of Adderall XR extended release capsules, CII

June 28 Prasco Laboratories

* Prasco Laboratories says entered into agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Teva) and Shire LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Shire Plc

* Prasco Laboratories says upon closing of its transaction with Teva, Prasco will immediately take over distribution of product

* Prasco expands its portfolio through acquisition of Teva's authorized generic of Adderall XR (mixed salts of a single entity amphetamine product) extended release capsules, CII Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

