公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 28日 星期二

BRIEF-Monarques appoints chairman of its board

June 28 Monarques Gold Corp

* Monarques appoints Michel Bouchard as the chairman of its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

