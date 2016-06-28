版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 28日 星期二 23:58 BJT

BRIEF-Wynnefield Capital's independent nominees elected to board of Omega Protein

June 28 Omega Protein Corp

* Wynnefield Capital's full slate of independent nominees resoundingly elected to board of Omega Protein Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

