BRIEF-CalAmp Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.07

June 28 CalAmp Corp :
* "Remain cautious in very near term as macro conditions in
North America have resulted in softer than expected demand from
key customers"
* CalAmp Corp says for Q2 of fiscal 2017 ending August 31,
2016 revenue in range of $90 million to $95 million
* Expect second half of year to be stronger than first half,
with consolidated revenue reaching a $100 million quarterly run
rate later in year
* Q2 outlook includes approximately $6 million of revenue
and a modest positive contribution to profitability from our
satellite segment
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $96.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 non-GAAP net income in range of $0.25 to $0.31 per
diluted share
* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted EBITDA in range of $12 to $16
million
* CalAmp reports fiscal 2017 first quarter financial results
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.07
* Q1 revenue $91.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $80.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.30
