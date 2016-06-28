BRIEF-Eclipse Resources ups 2016 production guidance to about 205-210 mmcfe per day

June 28 Eclipse Resources Corp :
* Eclipse Resources announces operational update and amended
guidance
* Company intends to spud a total of 10 to 12 net wells for
full year 2016
* Intends to complete a total of 21 to 24 net wells for full
year 2016
* Eclipse Resources Corp says for full year 2016, company
is raising its production guidance to approximately 205 to 210
mmcfe per day
* Expects to cease its voluntary production curtailment
program at end of q3 of 2016
* For full year 2016, company is raising its production
guidance to approximately 205 to 210 mmcfe per day
* During Q2 of 2016, company has continued to add to its
hedge position
* Anticipates Q4 2016 production to average approximately
240 mmcfe per day
* Expects to cease its voluntary production curtailment
program at end of Q3 of 2016
* "We anticipate lifting our self-imposed production
curtailment program and bringing our production back on line at
end of Q3 of 2016"
* We continue to forecast production growth in 2017 between
40% to 60% as compared to our forecasted production for 2016
* Sees Q2 production about 200 mmcfe/d
* Board of directors has approved an increase to company's
capital expenditure budget of approximately $28 million for 2016
* Expect to continue to complete our drilled uncompleted
wells through remainder of year and into Q1 of 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)