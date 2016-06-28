BRIEF-AeroVironment posts Q4 earnings of $0.23 per share

June 28 AeroVironment Inc :
* AeroVironment Inc announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and
full year results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.23
* Q4 revenue $84.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $85.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.20 to $0.35
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $260 million to $280 million
* As of April 30, 2016, funded backlog was $65.8 million
compared to $64.7 million last year
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $284.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)