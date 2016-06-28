BRIEF-Nike reports Q4 earnings per share $0.49

June 28 Nike Inc
* Reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.49
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters
* Q4 revenue $8.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $8.28 billion
* Q4 gross margin declined 30 basis points to 45.9 percent
* quarter-end inventories for Nike were $4.8 billion, up 12
percent from May 31, 2015
* Q4 total North America revenue $3.74 billion versus $3.73
billion last year
* Q4 demand creation expense was $873 million, up 7 percent
* As of May 31, worldwide futures orders for Nike brand
athletic footwear, apparel scheduled for delivery from June to
November was $14.9 billion, 8% higher
* Q4 total western Europe revenue $1.50 billion versus $1.27
billion last year
* Reported futures orders growth for Greater China were 19%
at quarter end
* Qtrly total Greater China revenue $979 million versus $829
million last year
* As of May 31, worldwide futures orders for Nike athletic
footwear, apparel scheduled for delivery from June to Nov 11
percent higher on currency neutral basis
* Qtrly revenues for Nike brand were $7.7 billion, up 8
percent on a currency-neutral basis driven by double-digit
growth in western Europe
