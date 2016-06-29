版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三 09:29 BJT

BRIEF-Molson prices public offering of $5.3 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes

June 28 Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Pricing Of Its Public Offering Of United States Dollar

* Pricing of its previously announced public offering of $5.3 billion aggregate principal amount of its senior notes

* $5.3 billion senior notes consist of $500 million of 1.450% senior notes due 2019, $1.0 billion of 2.100% senior notes due 2021 among others

* Denominated senior notes (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐