2016年 6月 29日

BRIEF-Sunedison names Philip Gund CFO as CFO designee resigns

June 28 Sunedison Inc :

* Sunedison appoints new finance leadership; names Philip J. Gund chief financial officer

* Sunedison Inc says appointed Salvatore Lobiondo, Jr. , as SVP, corporate controller

* Company's prior Chief Financial Officer Designee, Ilan Daskal, resigned from Sunedison on June 27 , 2016

* Sunedison appoints new finance leadership; names Philip J. Gund chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

