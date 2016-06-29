版本:
BRIEF-Slyce Inc Q2 loss per share $0.02

June 28 Slyce Inc

* Slyce Inc reports Q2, 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

