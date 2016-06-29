版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三 08:47 BJT

BRIEF-First Midwest Bancorp to acquire Standard Bancshares for about $365 mln

June 28 First Midwest Bancorp Inc

* Transaction is valued at approximately $365 million

* Merger agreement provides for fixed exchange ratio of 0.4350 shares of First Midwest common stock for each share of standard common stock

* First Midwest Bancorp to acquire standard Bancshares Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐