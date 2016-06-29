版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三 09:51 BJT

BRIEF-Eclipse Resources says offering of 37.5 million shares priced at $3.5 per share

June 28 Eclipse Resources Corp

* Says public offering of 37.5 million common shares priced at $3.50per share

* Eclipse resources corporation prices public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: nBw6bqj8a Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐