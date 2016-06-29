BRIEF-Energy Transfer Equity announces termination of merger agreement with Williams Companies

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
June 29 Energy Transfer Equity Lp
* ETE's counsel Latham & Watkins unable to deliver required tax opinion prior to June 28, 2016, outside date in merger agreement
* ETE provided written notice terminating merger agreement due to failure of conditions under merger agreement
* Says Williams has appealed decision by Delaware court of chancery to Delaware supreme court
* Energy Transfer Equity announces termination of merger agreement with the Williams Companies
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.