BRIEF-Energy Transfer Equity announces termination of merger agreement with Williams Companies

June 29 Energy Transfer Equity Lp

* ETE's counsel Latham & Watkins unable to deliver required tax opinion prior to June 28, 2016, outside date in merger agreement

* ETE provided written notice terminating merger agreement due to failure of conditions under merger agreement

* Says Williams has appealed decision by Delaware court of chancery to Delaware supreme court

* Energy Transfer Equity announces termination of merger agreement with the Williams Companies

