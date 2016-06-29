版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三

BRIEF-Monroe Capital hires Southern California Group head

June 29 Monroe Capital Corp

* Monroe Capital hires Steve Hinrichs as Southern California Group Head Further company coverage:

