版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三 18:34 BJT

BRIEF-Noah Holdings announces $50 mln share repurchase program

June 29 Noah Holdings Ltd

* Share repurchase program extends company's previous share repurchase program that was effective for 12 months from July 8 , 2015

* Announces $50 million share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐