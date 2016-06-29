版本:
BRIEF-Park Electrochemical posts Q1 EPS of $0.15

June 29 Park Electrochemical Corp

* Reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15 excluding items

* Q1 sales $31.49 million versus $37.83 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

