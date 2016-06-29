BRIEF-Park Electrochemical posts Q1 EPS of $0.15

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
June 29 Park Electrochemical Corp
* Reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.15 excluding items
* Q1 sales $31.49 million versus $37.83 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.