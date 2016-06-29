BRIEF-Nautilus Minerals continues to consider alternative financing

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
June 29 Nautilus Minerals Inc
* Continues to consider alternative sources of financing to maintain development of Solwara 1 project and company's operations
* Says failure to secure bridge financing and/or project financing may result in company taking various steps
* Requires significant additional funding to complete build and deployment of seafloor production system at Solwara 1 project
* Says various steps includes suspending or terminating development of seafloor production system and Solwara 1 project
* Independent directors will be looking to engage a financial advisor to assist them
* Steps also include engaging in various transactions including, without limitation, asset sales, joint ventures and capital restructurings
* Says unable to determine extent of delay at this time
* Nautilus minerals provides update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.