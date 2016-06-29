版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三 19:10 BJT

BRIEF-Sernova increases private placement to $4.2 mln

June 29 Sernova Corp

* Announces that it is increasing its non-brokered private placement to $4.2 million equal to 16.8 million units at $0.25 per unit

* Sernova increases private placement to $4,200,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

